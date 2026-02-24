DFW Airport earns top customer experience award for fourth consecutive year

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport can maintain bragging rights as one of America's best for a fourth year in a row.

The Airports Council International World announced the airport has earned the 2025 Airport Service Quality Customer Experience Award – again, for large airports serving over 40 million passengers a year.

The ASQ award is based on third-party customer surveys and it claims to be recognized as the global benchmark for airport service excellence.

According to DFW Airport, in 2025, 707,000 surveys were completed worldwide, and more than half of the world's travelers pass through an ASQ-rated airport.

"Receiving this award for the fourth year in a row is especially meaningful as it coincides with the largest construction program in our airport's history," DFW's Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Ken Buchanan said in a news release.

The ASQ gauges more than 50 performance markers across elements of a passenger's journey, including cleanliness, check-in efficiency, ambiance, shopping and dining.

As DFW continues to add upgrades and expand terminals, you have to wonder, will it win again in 2026?