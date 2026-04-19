After a chilly Sunday start, North Texas could see rain chances this week

North Texas sees a chilly start to Sunday morning, with temperatures ranging in the 30s and 40s. Early morning commuters should keep a jacket on them!

CBS News Texas

Temperatures Sunday afternoon quickly warm-up into the lower 70s areawide! Our overnight lows tonight will rise back up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures this week will warm-up by midweek and our rain chances will return to the forecast. Expect showers mainly early on Tuesday and then chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms by the end of the week.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

On Friday, the SPC has highlighted has highlighted Northeast Texas into Arkansas and Northern Louisiana for severe weather. This slight risk barely clips our eastern counties but it is something to watch by the end of the week. Our storm chances unfortunately once again continue into the start of next weekend.