Cool and cloudy for North Texas Wednesday, tracking slight storm chances for Mother's Day

North Texas is much cooler and less humid this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Some of our Red River Counties this morning may dip into the upper 40s. Keep in mind highs yesterday at DFW were in the lower 90s! Jackets will be needed to start your day.

CBS News Texas

The cold front responsible for bringing us these cooler temperatures is stalling out to our south and as a result there are better chances there to see a shower or spot storm. The severe weather risk is mainly to our south and east today, with some hail and gusty winds possible from any stronger to severe storms that develop. We only have a 20% chance of rain in the forecast today.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures tonight will be even cooler across the Metroplex in the 50s and all of our Red River Counties dip down into the 40s for the Thursday morning commute!

Temperatures quickly rebound into the 80s on Friday and stay above average into the weekend. There is a chance for isolated storms on Mother's Day as a cold front moves through but I wouldn't cancel any outdoor plans just yet. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast!