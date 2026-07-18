Another dry and hot weekend in store for North Texas

A few high clouds and a couple of showers are popping up to the west of Highway 281 in North Texas Saturday morning due to a low-pressure system that is currently in the Permian Basin. Expect dry conditions and sunshine in the forecast by this afternoon.

Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s by lunchtime, with a high of 96 degrees by 5 p.m. A breezy southerly wind will continue to pump moisture into North Texas, pushing the heat index into the triple digits. Drink plenty of water!

CBS News Texas

A strong ridge of high pressure builds this weekend through next week, driving temperatures above 100 degrees by midweek. Heat index values will range from 100 to 109 degrees, potentially prompting heat alerts. Conditions will also remain dry and sunny.

Be sure to beat the heat by taking frequent breaks in the A/C if you're outside for an extended period. Stay tuned!