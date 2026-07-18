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Another hot and dry Saturday for North Texas in the cards

A few high clouds and a couple of showers are popping up to the west of Highway 281 in North Texas Saturday morning due to a low-pressure system that is currently in the Permian Basin. Expect dry conditions and sunshine in the forecast by this afternoon. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s by lunchtime, with a high of 96 degrees by 5 p.m. A breezy southerly wind will continue to pump moisture into North Texas, pushing the heat index into the triple digits. Drink plenty of water!
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