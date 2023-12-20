DFW community steps up for retired K-9 officer Breta

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - The retired life of a former K-9 officer for North Richland Hills has been anything but easy. Health issues after leaving the force left her former partner footing the bill. Now, the DFW community is stepping up in a big way.

Officer K-9 Breta joined the North Richland Hills Police Department in 2012 as it's the first police dog. Ever since, she has stolen the hearts of the entire department, especially her handler, Officer Tom Bulger.

"We wanted a dog that was very social. A dog that was young, energetic, and could do the job. She fit the bill perfectly," Bulger explained.

During her eight years on the force, Breta locked up more than 40 criminals and had several drug busts.

"When we were trying to find drugs or trying to find people she thought it was a game. She wagged her tail and went at it," Bulger said.

Breta retired two years ago, but her time away from the force has come with challenges.

"She looked fine, looked great, was doing great, and didn't have any problems. Then all of a sudden, this July, she started showing weird stuff that came up," Bulger said.

Breta started falling over randomly and getting tremors.

Bulger sent her to several specialists and even got her an MRI, with no clear answer. She's now gone fully blind in a matter of months.

"But she gets around fine, still wants to play, still is finding toys. So, it's just it's just been frustrating not finding our answer," Bulger added.

Medical expenses are not covered for K-9 officers after they retire. So, Bulger has had to deal with thousands of dollars of bills all by himself. That's until the community caught wind of Breta's condition and wanted to help.

"My initial reaction was, 'Why in the world aren't these dogs covered after they retire?' But it turns out, there are a lot fewer protections for them out there than I thought there were. Particularly after retirement, once they are adopted (usually by their handler), all the costs going forward are on the handler in the cities that they serve." said Stacy Smith, the director of the nonprofit, Humane Tomorrow.

Humane Tomorrow helps pets in need and started the Flower's Fund which helps pay for emergency veterinary care for families.

The nonprofit partnered with other organizations, like the Duke and Oliver Foundation, as well as The North Richland Hills Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, raising $4000 for Breta and Officer Bulger so far.

"I think the fact that a dog has given so much in service to the community, I think that we owe them that," Smith added.

Breta turns thirteen next month and Bulger says he is still trying to find answers for her condition but is thankful to see so many giving back to a dog who already gave so much.

"She's made every day better for me. You can't say it any better than that," Bulger said.

You can also donate directly to Breta by mailing a check to the North Richland Hills Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association's K-9 Support Account: North Richland Hills PD, 4301 City Point Dr., NRH, 76180.

Humane Tomorrow's "Flower's Fund" has helped keep 28 families together in 2023, providing approximately $20,000 in assistance for emergency veterinary care, pet deposits, and food donations. For more information about the nonprofit, click here.