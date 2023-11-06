Help cover retired North Richland Hills K-9 Officer Breta's medical care
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - K-9 Breta helped put away at least 40 bad guys during her eight years with the North Richland Hills Police department. Now she needs your help.
Breta, who retired in 2021, is having some serious neurological medical issues. Unfortunately, when a K-9 retires, they are no longer covered by city-sponsored medical care. Breta recently underwent some extensive procedures that included: advanced bloodwork, EKG, radiographs, cardiac testing, an MRI, and a canine eye specialist.
Following Breta's advanced testing and specialist visits, the North Richland Hills Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association has started a fund to help with medical expenses Breta and other retired K-9 officers.
Anyone is welcome to donate via check to:
CPAAA K-9 Support Account
North Richland Hills PD
4301 City Point Dr., NRH, 76180
Or gifts can be hand delivered to the department, but please write attention "CPAAA K-9 Support Account."
All donations will go to Breta's medical expenses and any overages will go to assist future retired K-9s.
