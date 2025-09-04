Man in critical condition after shootout with security officers at DeSoto sports bar, police say

A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a DeSoto sports bar.

DeSoto police said it happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at a sports bar located at 900 W. Belt Line Road.

Witnesses said security officers escorted a man out of the bar and to a vehicle outside. Once he was at the vehicle, a second person in the vehicle got out a firearm.

Police said they believe both suspects fired shots at the security officers, with one of the officers returning fire, wounding the suspects.

Both suspects were taken to a local hospital, where one is in critical condition. Police said no security officers or other people were injured. The condition of the other suspect wasn't disclosed.

Both suspects face charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, a second-degree felony.