Parents in DeSoto outraged over delayed disclosure of alleged sexual assault of a student

Outrage is growing in DeSoto after allegations surfaced that a substitute teacher sexually assaulted a student months ago, with the community only now learning of the incident. The accused, who has since been fired, was employed at Ruby Young STEAM Academy, which serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Local advocates and parents are questioning why the DeSoto Independent School District (ISD) did not inform the public sooner.

Parents left in the dark

Bryson Lanier Newton, 23, of Glenn Heights CBS News Texas

"They're shocked. They were surprised," said Deputy Bryan Woodard, a Tarrant County officer who runs a widely followed local social media page. Woodard said parents often reach out to him when they feel unheard by officials.

"A lot of people still couldn't believe it," he said. "But the main thing is, how come nobody said anything at all?"

District responds to allegations

According to a DeSoto ISD spokesperson, the substitute teacher was "removed from all assignments and permanently barred from returning to any DeSoto schools campus."

In a statement dated June 3, the district confirmed it was notified in December 2024 of "an alleged inappropriate incident involving this individual and a student."

The district said it is preparing to offer support to the student and family, acknowledging the broader impact on the school community.

Social media sparks awareness

Woodard said the district made no public effort to inform the community until he began sharing details of the arrest on his Facebook page, "The Everyday Life of Deputy Bryan Woodard."

"I am not an officer for DeSoto. I'm a county cop," he said. "But still, that being said, no matter who it is, something needed to be said-especially when it comes to children."

Investigation and arrest

DeSoto police confirmed the investigation and arrest, stating that authorities were alerted after the student made an outcry. Following the investigation, charges were filed and an arrest was made.

According to public records shared by Woodard, 23-year-old Bryson Lanier Newton of Glenn Heights was arrested in March. He faces charges of improper relationship between an educator and student, as well as a second felony charge of sexual assault (sodomy).

Call for transparency

"Yes, I put a picture up for his face to be sprayed everywhere," Woodard said. "If you know this person, talk with your children to see if there's anything they need to tell you."

Jail records show the accused posted bond and was released in March.