Drone leads DeSoto officers to suspect in string of vehicle break-ins, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

DeSoto police used a drone early Saturday to track down a masked man suspected in a string of vehicle break-ins, the department said.

Authorities arrested Broderick Leon Slaughter, 27, after a drone operator found him in the backyard of a home in the 900 block of Worthington Drive.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Estate Lane around 3:30 a.m. after reports of multiple cars being burglarized. A resident checking home surveillance footage saw a man dressed in black, wearing a ski mask and carrying a flashlight as he rifled through parked vehicles, prompting a call to police.

desotopolice.png
Broderick Leon Slaughter, 27   DeSoto Police Department

Video evidence links suspect to burglaries

Investigators said video evidence tied Slaughter to at least two vehicle burglaries. He was arrested and faces charges of vehicle burglary, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

No officers or residents were hurt. Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with additional footage or information to contact the DeSoto Police Department at (972) 223-6111.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as more information becomes available.

