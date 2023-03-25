Denton police searching for suspects in double homicide

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Denton police are investigating a shooting that left two dead Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two gunshot victims, a man and a woman, in a vehicle.

Police say after speaking to witnesses, they determined the suspects fled from the scene before they arrived. They say the incident is not a random act of violence.

The victims identities have not been released.

Police ask if anyone knows anything about this shooting, witnessed anything suspicious in this area last night, or believes they know the suspect(s) involved, to call Detective Bearden at (940) 349-7986.

You can always call Denton County Crime Stoppers to anonymously report a tip: 1-800-388-TIPS (8477).