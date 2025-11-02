Denton police officers shoot, kill man who fired at them, department says

Four Denton police officers are on administrative leave as the Texas Rangers investigate a deadly shooting incident, Denton PD said Sunday.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call that a man was shooting at unoccupied vehicles on the 1300 block of Oxford Lane, in a residential neighborhood northeast of downtown.

Police said the suspect shot towards the officers when they arrived. The officers then established a perimeter and tried to talk with the suspect, the department said.

The suspect did not comply with officers' commands and shot towards the officers, who returned fire, the department said.

The officers administered first aid and paramedics took the suspect to a hospital, but he did not survive, police said. No one else was hurt.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identify the suspect, police said.