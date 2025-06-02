Denton man charged with murder in fiancée's death after initial evidence tampering allegation, police say

A Denton man initially accused of tampering with evidence in his fiancée's death has now been charged with murder, police said Monday.

William Joseph Oddo III, 52, is being held in the City of Denton Jail. His bond has not yet been set, according to the Denton Police Department.

William Joseph Oddo III, 52, faces charges in connection with the death of LaVera Wardell, 39, who was found dead May 19 inside a Denton apartment. Denton Police Department

Oddo faces charges in connection with the death of LaVera Wardell, 39, who was found dead May 19 inside the apartment the couple shared in the 5200 block of Par Drive, authorities said.

In a news release, Denton police said detectives discovered evidence that Oddo had purchased and used cleaning supplies to "tamper with the crime scene."

Police said Oddo was arrested Monday at a motel in Mount Pleasant on a felony warrant for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. After interviewing him, detectives filed an additional charge of murder.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet determined the official cause or manner of Wardell's death.

Denton police said the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Oddo's arrest.

The case remains under investigation.