Denton man arrested after burning trash, setting neighbors property on fire

A Denton man is in jail after he illegally burned trash, which caused his neighbor's property to catch on fire, officials said.

The fire happened near Cottonwood Lane and University Drive in Denton around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Denton Fire Department

The man was burning trash and as a result, his neighbor's property caught on fire. 

denton-property-fire-march-19.jpg
Denton Fire Department via Facebook

The man was arrested, as burning trash is illegal in Denton, according to the fire department. 

Elevated fire threats across North Texas

An elevated fire threat is in effect across North Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite seasonably cool weather conditions and lighter winds, an elevated fire weather threat will continue for much of the region due to dry fuels and low afternoon humidity values between 15-25%. 

The NWS advises against tossing lit cigarettes on the ground, burning unnecessarily or leaving fires unattended.

