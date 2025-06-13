Watch CBS News
2 arrested in Denton County after police find $1 million in stolen merchandise, $636,000 in cash

Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Two Denton County residents are in jail following a massive retail theft bust this week.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, $636,000 was seized and about $1 million in stolen merchandise was recovered.

A photo from DPS showed what appeared to be boxes of flat screen TVs, several boxes with kitchen appliances and other home goods.

About $1 million in stolen merchandise was recovered, according to Texas DPS. Texas Department of Public Safety

Neeraj Singh Kanyal, a 36-year-old from Oak Point, was arrested and has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property. As of Friday morning, his bond was not set. 

According to Denton County court records, Kanyal was arrested in March for the same charges.

Ankita Kanyal, a 31-year-old from Oak Point, was also arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property in addition to a charge for interfering with public duties. Records show she is still in the Denton County Jail. It was not immediately clear if or how the suspects, who share a last name, are related.

DPS said the arrests were made in collaboration with the Allen Police Department, Irving Police Department, Oak Point Police Department, Plano Police Department, the Denton County Sheriff's Office and retailers.

This investigation is ongoing, DPS said.

