2 arrested in Denton County after police find $1 million in stolen merchandise, $636,000 in cash

Two Denton County residents are in jail following a massive retail theft bust this week.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, $636,000 was seized and about $1 million in stolen merchandise was recovered.

A photo from DPS showed what appeared to be boxes of flat screen TVs, several boxes with kitchen appliances and other home goods.

Neeraj Singh Kanyal, a 36-year-old from Oak Point, was arrested and has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property. As of Friday morning, his bond was not set.

According to Denton County court records, Kanyal was arrested in March for the same charges.

Ankita Kanyal, a 31-year-old from Oak Point, was also arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property in addition to a charge for interfering with public duties. Records show she is still in the Denton County Jail. It was not immediately clear if or how the suspects, who share a last name, are related.

DPS said the arrests were made in collaboration with the Allen Police Department, Irving Police Department, Oak Point Police Department, Plano Police Department, the Denton County Sheriff's Office and retailers.

This investigation is ongoing, DPS said.

