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Helicopter crash near Texas Motor Speedway leaves 2 people hurt, officials say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

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Two people are hurt after a helicopter crashed on its side near the Texas Motor Speedway, according to first responders.

Denton County Emergency Services District 1 said it was called to Victory Circle West, located northwest of the speedway, just before 9 a.m. First responders said they found the helicopter on its side and two people with injuries. 

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A downed helicopter in the grass near the Texas Motor Speedway, taken May 27, 2026. Denton County Emergency Services District 1

DCESD 1 said both people were taken to a hospital for treatment and that further information was unavailable as of publication.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told CBS News Texas the helicopter involved was a Robinson R66 that suffered damage during a hard landing at the Bell Training Facility in Denton. The agency said it has started an investigation.

Photos shared by first responders showed the helicopter was a smaller aircraft. A tail number wasn't fully shown, but the main rotor blades and the top of the canopy appeared to be heavily damaged. Part of what appeared to be a seat was also seen on the grass, and the cockpit window appeared to have been cracked.

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