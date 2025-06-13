Denton County sheriff warns protesters: "Cross the line and it will be met with consequences"

As protests continue across North Texas, one sheriff is making it clear that while peaceful demonstrations are protected, any acts of violence or property damage will be met with swift consequences.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree posted a strongly worded message on social media this week, emphasizing his department's preparedness and willingness to act.

"The citizens of Denton County pay me to keep the peace ... they also pay me to kick some a** if necessary," Murphree said in a Facebook post.

As of Friday evening, the post had received more than 2,100 reactions, 240 comments and 1,000 shares.

Four of the at least 15 "No Kings" anti-Trump protests planned in North Texas are scheduled to take place Saturday in Denton County:

Murphree's full statement reads as follows:

"The right to peaceful assembly is a sacred right guaranteed to all Americans. Let me be clear, this is not California. We will not tolerate destruction of property, nor will we stand idly by and allow it to take place.

"Any violence towards any of my officers will be met with force. If my officers feel they are in imminent danger of death or injury the violence will be met with deadly force. We will protect the life and property of our citizens. We will protect our lives.

"My deputies have been advised to not back down to do their duty and arrest those who violate the law. The citizens of Denton County pay me to keep the peace ... they also pay me to kick some a** if necessary. Protest til your hearts content. Cross the line and it will be met with consequences."

Murphree, a former Texas Ranger, has been the Denton County sheriff since 2017. He was first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020 and 2024.