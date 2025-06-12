Watch CBS News

"No Kings" protests planned in North Texas, including outside Dallas City Hall

Authorities are monitoring planned protests in North Texas this weekend, including one called "No Kings" scheduled for Saturday outside Dallas City Hall. The protest is described by organizers as a day of action against President Trump’s immigration policies. The Dallas Police Department issued a statement affirming support for peaceful assembly and First Amendment rights, emphasizing that their top priority is public safety during large events.
