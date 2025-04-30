Denton County warns of potential measles exposure with county's first reported diagnosis

A Denton County adult has been diagnosed with the measles, the county's Public Health department announced Wednesday. It's the county's first reported case.

The county said the person's vaccination status is unknown and that although the individual will not be identified, the list of potential exposure locations will be.

"Today's case is further evidence that measles cases are on the rise – and the DFW area is no exception," said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. "While we haven't linked this case to an existing outbreak, it highlights two realities: vaccines are important, and if you have signs and symptoms, you should be tested."

The individual spent time in Arlington, Flower Mound, Lewisville and Richardson from April 19 through April 22. DCPH said more locations may be added.

Arlington locations

April 19, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Rangers Republic at Texas Live!

April 19, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Globe Life Field

Flower Mound locations

April 19, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Pretty Burrito restaurant

April 19, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Donut plaza restaurant

April 19, 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.: Guitars ad Growlers restaurant

April 20, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Flower Mound United Methodist Church

Lewisville locations

April 19, 10 p.m. - April 20, 1 a.m.: Walmart, 801 W Main Street

April 21, 8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.: WinCo Foods

Richardson locations

April 22, 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: PhoTay Do restaurant

People who visited known locations during the specified times should:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles infection.

Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, have an infant or have a weakened immune system, regardless of vaccination history.

Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from four days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop).

If symptoms develop, stay at home and avoid school, work and any large gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not enter a healthcare facility before calling and making them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms. The health department can assist healthcare providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

Collin County Health Care Services said anyone who was at the venues on the dates listed above should monitor themselves for measles symptoms through April 20.

The symptoms of measles

High fever, up to 105°F

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Sore throat

Rash: typically appears 3–5 days after initial symptoms, starting on the face and spreading downward

While most people's symptoms improve, about 1 in 5 unvaccinated people who get measles will be hospitalized. About 1 out of every 1,000 children with measles will develop brain swelling that can lead to brain damage, and up to 3 of every 1,000 children who become infected will die, the CDC says.

The largest outbreak so far this year has been in West Texas, but cases have been reported in other states around the country as well.