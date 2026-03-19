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Denton County man arrested for allegedly taking a body from a cemetery

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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A Denton County man has been charged with allegedly taking a body from a cemetery, officials said Thursday.

michael fry
Bartonville Police Department

Investigators with the Bartonville Police Department received a credible tip that Michael Chadwick Fry had "unlawfully removed and abused human remains taken from a local cemetery." No further details were provided by the department.

On Wednesday, the investigators, with assistance from FBI special agents and task force officers, served a warrant in the 500 block of Oakwood Drive in Bartonville and arrested Fry. He has been charged with abuse of a corpse.

Denton County court records show that Fry has been arrested more than two dozen times, dating back to 2003. Charges include assault bodily injury, disorderly conduct, possession of alcohol by a minor - public intoxication, burglary of a habitation, theft of property, terroristic threat, driving while license invalid, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Bartonville police said the investigation is ongoing.

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