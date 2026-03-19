Denton County man arrested for allegedly taking a body from a cemetery

A Denton County man has been charged with allegedly taking a body from a cemetery, officials said Thursday.

Bartonville Police Department

Investigators with the Bartonville Police Department received a credible tip that Michael Chadwick Fry had "unlawfully removed and abused human remains taken from a local cemetery." No further details were provided by the department.

On Wednesday, the investigators, with assistance from FBI special agents and task force officers, served a warrant in the 500 block of Oakwood Drive in Bartonville and arrested Fry. He has been charged with abuse of a corpse.

Denton County court records show that Fry has been arrested more than two dozen times, dating back to 2003. Charges include assault bodily injury, disorderly conduct, possession of alcohol by a minor - public intoxication, burglary of a habitation, theft of property, terroristic threat, driving while license invalid, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Bartonville police said the investigation is ongoing.