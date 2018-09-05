Man arrested after crashing truck into Fox 4 News building in Dallas

A man was arrested after repeatedly crashing his pickup truck into the Dallas Fox 4 News building on Wednesday morning, the station reported. The suspect "jumped out and started ranting" before being taken into custody, the station said in a tweet.
After the crash, the driver began throwing papers that he removed from a bag and several boxes, CBSDFW.com reports. Journalists and workers in the newsroom were evacuated from the building.
Dallas police Major Max Geron said detectives are on the way to the scene at the corner of Griffin Street and San Jacinto.
No injuries have been reported.