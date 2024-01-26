Dense fog lingers over North Texas

NORTH TEXAS - Hang on! We're tracking one more rainy day before the sun returns through the weekend.

First, as we move through this Friday, heads up: This morning is a Weather Alert due to areas of patchy dense fog.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of North Texas until noon today. Visibilities could drop as low as one quarter of a mile or less. Be careful while driving.

Otherwise, we'll be tracking a cold front today. That front will bring a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to our area.

While a couple of showers are possible this morning, most of the rain will arrive by midday through tonight. While the threat for severe weather remains low, let's still watch out for pockets of brief heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain chances will increase from 50% in the afternoon to 70% by tonight. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s today.

A couple of showers could linger into Saturday morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies Saturday. It will also be cool and breezy. Winds could gust to 25-30 mph at times. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

We'll finally see abundant sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

More sunshine is expected next week, along with a warming trend. Highs will be in the upper 60s by mid to late week.\