U.S. Supreme Court takes on Texas redistricting case, future of DART in the air for another city The U.S. Supreme Court could soon extend its administrative stay in the Texas redistricting case that has generated nationwide controversy and headlines for months. The future of DART remains uncertain as a fifth city in North Texas, Addison, will consider withdrawing from the transit agency. Some analysts, Democrats, and Republicans have told CBS News Texas that if Rep. Jasmine Crockett enters the race for U.S. Senate, it will provide a real jolt to the Democratic Primary and perhaps the general election.