Delivery driver discovers blaze at Irving fire station while crews were away on emergency call

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

IRVING – A delivery driver discovered a fire at one of Irving's fire stations while its crews were out on an emergency call, the department said Saturday.

The driver reported the blaze around 9:45 a.m. after seeing smoke and flames coming from the front of Fire Station 9.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire to the kitchen and living room area and extinguished it, officials said.

"The rest of the station, including the bathroom and sleeping quarters, sustained heavy smoke damage," the department said in a news release.

No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to fire equipment in the apparatus bay, officials said.

Irving Fire Department arson investigators are conducting an investigation to determine the fire's cause and origin. Preliminary results indicate the fire started in the kitchen.

Station 9 staff will work out of a nearby Irving fire station until they can return, the department said.

