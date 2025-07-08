Dallas police detail events after Deep Ellum shooting that left one dead

One dead, others injured in Deep Ellum shootout involving two groups

One dead, others injured in Deep Ellum shootout involving two groups

A Fourth of July weekend shooting in Dallas' Deep Ellum entertainment district left one man dead, at least six others injured, and a police officer firing his weapon at an armed suspect, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning near Canton Street and South Good Latimer Expressway.

"You got people running everywhere. The officers did an amazing job trying to figure out everything that was going on," said Police Chief Daniel Comeaux.

Altercations escalated into gunfire

Comeaux said two groups were involved in multiple altercations that escalated throughout the night.

"The two groups continued fighting. Several shots were fired. Multiple people were shot," he said.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Caylen Fritz with multiple gunshot wounds. As they approached, they saw 19-year-old Tevin Valentine standing over Fritz with a gun in his hand.

Officer fires after suspect flees

Body camera footage shows an officer ordering Valentine to drop the weapon. Instead, Valentine pointed the gun at the officer and began to run. That's when Officer Garza fired one round from his rifle, striking Valentine and causing him to fall and drop the weapon.

Police said the gun Valentine was holding had been reported stolen.

Valentine was taken to a hospital and survived. Fritz died at the scene. Family members said the two men were best friends.

CBS News Texas

Community safety remains a concern

Police said two investigations are ongoing, but no arrests have been made. When asked what steps are being taken to address rising violence in Deep Ellum, Comeaux said additional officers have been deployed and the Deep Ellum Task Force continues to monitor the area.

"Look, we just can't give up," Comeaux said. "We have to continue to work to try to keep everyone safe, and really start working with the communities more so, to stop violence like this from happening."