Multiple people injured, 1 dead after shooting in Deep Ellum, Dallas police say

Multiple people were transported to the hospital, and one person died following an early morning shooting in Deep Ellum, the Dallas Police Department said.

At about 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police officers were flagged down concerning a shooting that happened under a bridge at Canton Street and South Good Latimer Expressway. Officers found multiple people had been shot in a parking lot.

DPD said officers performed life-saving measures on those who were injured.

DPD said at one point, officers confronted a person with a gun, and one officer fired their weapon. Police have not released any information concerning the suspect.

All of the injured were taken to local hospitals, and one person was pronounced dead, DPD said. No officers were injured.

Multiple weapons have been recovered from the scene, as police continue to investigate.

DPD said the Dallas County District Attorney's Office was notified of the shooting and will conduct its own investigation.

We'll update as more information becomes available.