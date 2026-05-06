Security guard killed in Deep Ellum shooting after picking up extra shift Dallas police are investigating two overnight shootings in Deep Ellum, including one that left a security guard dead outside a restaurant and club. His family told CBS News Texas he wasn’t even scheduled to work but picked up the extra shift because he has a baby on the way. The killing happened while officers were already responding to a separate shooting at Commerce Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, where five people were wounded but are in stable condition. Police are still searching for the gunman.