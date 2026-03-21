Dallas unveils new safety plan for Deep Ellum after rise in violent crime

There are new efforts to make one of Dallas' most popular nightlife districts safer.

After an uptick in crime last year, city leaders and the Deep Ellum Foundation spent nine months putting together a new safety plan set to launch this spring.

For almost 50 years, Madison Partners has invested in Deep Ellum.

"We have a whole host and mix of different types of businesses down here, from plant stores to restaurants that are more daytime and early evening oriented, like Cane Rosso and Twisted Root, and some later night operations," Managing Partner Jon Hetzel said.

Business owners cite violent crime concerns

Hetzel said that when it comes to safety and security, their number one priority is to minimize and reduce violent crime.

"Violent crime is not good for anyone in the district," he said. "It hurts businesses. It makes it so people don't want to live here."

He said in the first half of last year, there was a spike.

"Thankfully, due to a combination of factors, such as the shutting down of Rodeo and increased DPD presence and some of the Deep Ellum Foundation's efforts, we were able to see a significant decrease," he said.

Now, the Deep Ellum Foundation is working to build on those efforts.

The new Community Safety Plan 2.0 expands the district's original 2022 strategy, with a stronger focus on policy.

Proposed permit aims for consistency

One of the biggest proposed changes is a new entertainment permit requirement for late‑night venues, setting consistent safety standards across the district. A City Council committee is expected to be briefed on this next week.

"So this is about let's make the rules the same for everybody, so everybody is operating at a high standard of safety with things like security plans, sound impact plans… things like that that help make sure their patrons, their visitors, their employees are all really safe," Deep Ellum Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Keller Hudiburg said.

"It's something that at a high level we've been pushing for as a neighborhood a few years now," Hetzel said.

More police and new outreach teams

The new initiative also pushes for more police presence, and a new outreach program will send trained community engagers to connect with young people before problems escalate.

"They'll literally be there from 9 o'clock till 3 in the morning Friday, Saturday, Sunday," Hudiburg said.

Another thing visitors will notice in Deep Ellum is more security cameras throughout the neighborhood. The district is also launching new software that will improve real‑time reporting.