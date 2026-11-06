Deep Ellum safety meeting turns tense after deadly Halloween shootings

As another weekend begins in Deep Ellum, concerns remain about safety after four people were killed in multiple shootings last weekend.

The violence prompted a Friday afternoon meeting between city leaders and dozens of people concerned about safety in one of Dallas' oldest entertainment districts.

The meeting began with a moment of silence for the victims, followed by discussions about preventing further violence.

But whether those discussions will lead to immediate changes remains uncertain.

CBS News Texas

"Today is really bringing additional voices," said Stephanie Keller Hudiburg, executive director of the Deep Ellum Foundation. "This is a citywide thing. It's bigger even than the city. It's certainly bigger than Deep Ellum alone, so we're looking forward to hearing new ideas today."

Cameras were allowed to record only the first few minutes of the meeting, which turned tense as attendees debated whether underage drinking contributed to last weekend's three shootings that killed four people and wounded 15 others.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux insisted underage drinking is a problem that bar owners must address.

There was also disagreement over whether a juvenile curfew would improve safety.

But the only suspect arrested in connection with the Halloween shootings is a 31-year-old convicted felon.

Other proposals included using a mobile holding facility, commonly called a drunk tank or paddy wagon, to remove intoxicated people from the district more quickly.

"What happened this past weekend in Deep Ellum is unacceptable, and we must do more, and everything needs to be on the table," said Jesse Moreno, Dallas City Council member for District 2.

Also discussed: making Deep Ellum a gun-free zone, which the chief said would be logistically challenging because of its size.

The Dallas city manager said that no-trespassing signs will be posted in parking lots to discourage loitering.