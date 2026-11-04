Calls for action grow after 4 killed, 15 injured in Deep Ellum

After a deadly Halloween weekend in Deep Ellum, the community is coming together to talk about what needs to change.

Wednesday night, the Deep Ellum Foundation held its first of two listening sessions.

There was a moment of silence for the four people killed over the weekend. Another 15 were injured.

"I woke up to the tragic news, and it honestly impacts all of us," Jason Palma said.

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Palma works at The Bomb Factory and says some of his coworkers are taking time to focus on their mental health.

Three separate shootings took place last weekend, and now, Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen on surveillance video pulling out a gun along Main Street, just before one of the shootings.

They say he is wanted for questioning and did not fatally shoot anyone. So far, police have not announced any arrests in connection with the four murders.

"It's horrific," Ron Wilson said. "The whole neighborhood has just been taking a beating over the last five years."

Wilson, who owns Louie Louie's Dueling Piano Bar, says loitering has become a major problem.

"Kids that are underage hanging out in the parking lot," he said. "Me personally... the first thing I would try to do is enforce loitering ordinances."

The Deep Ellum Foundation has already been working to improve safety through increased patrols, more surveillance cameras, and outreach programs, including the Community Engagers who work with young people.

"But, it's obvious that we have work left to do and so I think the hope here is to sort of get that from the community," Veronica Young said.

This week, federal and local authorities announced Operation Deep Cover, a new initiative bringing more uniformed and undercover officers into Deep Ellum.

It also calls for tougher prosecution of gun and drug crimes and a review of past cases.

"I feel like it's a good step in the right direction," Palma said. "I hope they do everything in their power to make it safer for everyone.. from people who visit out of town to people who live here and work here."

The next listening session will be this Friday at 2 p.m. at the Deep Ellum Community Center. The city manager and police chief are expected to attend.