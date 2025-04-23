North Texas police officers shoot, kill alleged Walmart shoplifting suspect

Decatur police officers shot and killed a man suspected of shoplifting Tuesday night, the department said.

The officers responded to a call about shoplifting at a Walmart on U.S. Highway 81 at 9:40 p.m, and saw a 46-year-old suspect running from the store, police chief Delvon Campbell said.

According to a press release from the department, the officers "quickly encountered" the suspect south of the store when they fired shots. The release did not say why the officers opened fire.

The suspect died at a local hospital. Police have not yet released his name.

No one else was hurt, according to police.

Campbell said a second person was waiting for the suspect in a car in the parking lot, but they drove away.

The officers involved have not been identified and have been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy. The Texas Rangers are investigating.

Decatur is located in Wise County, about 36 miles northwest of Downtown Fort Worth.