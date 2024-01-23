Jury selection begins in Burleson death penalty case involving officer, murdered kidnapping victim

BURLESON- Tuesday started the long process of choosing a jury in the capital murder trial of Jerry Don Elders.

Elders is accused of shooting Burleson Police Officer Joshua Lott during a traffic stop in April 2021.

The same crime spree, according to police, included kidnapping Robin Waddell, stealing her truck, and killing her after crashing through a gate at the Joshua Police Department. She was 60 years old.

Elders got caught in Gainesville, Texas, after being on the run. If convicted, he faces life in prison or death by lethal injection.

The trial is set to begin in April.