Man killed, another wounded after south Dallas shooting unfolds hours after another incident, police say

The Dallas Police Department is investigating another deadly shooting along Linfield Road that unfolded half a day after another similar incident.

The department responded to the scene around 2:10 p.m. Police said two men had been shot multiple times by unknown suspects. One of the men, identified as 28-year-old Nigel Calhoun, died at the scene. The other victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Dallas Police said as of publication, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ronald Kramer at 214-671-3608 or via email at ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.

The previous shooting along Linfield Road unfolded roughly 12 hours earlier and in the same area: just off Illinois Avenue near I-45. The victim in that incident was 31-year-old Lee Womack Jr. A suspect, 21-year-old Jermiah Savage, was arrested on warrants from outside of Dallas.