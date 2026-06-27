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Man charged with killing man at south Dallas apartment, police say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

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A suspect is in custody after the Dallas Police Department says he shot and killed another man early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call along Linfield Road, located off of Illinois Avenue near I-45, around 2:25 a.m. The department says they found 31-year-old Lee Womack Jr. with a gunshot wound. While Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to provide aid, Womack died at the scene.

The department arrested 21-year-old Jermiah Savage, naming him as the suspect. Dallas Police note that Savage was arrested on warrants from outside of Dallas.

The investigation is ongoing. Dallas Police ask anyone with more information to contact Detective Fernando Silva at 214-608-2832 or by sending an email to fernando.silva@dallaspolice.gov.

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