Deadly shooting of 16-year-old under investigation by Dallas police

Dallas police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who was found in the 4700 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:15 Saturday evening for a disturbance call. Once officers arrived, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound. Paramedics responded, but the teen died at the scene.

The department will not release the teenager's name due to their age. The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Detective J. Morgan at 214-425-9905.