Woman, her dog found dead after RV fire outside Dallas home, authorities say

A woman and her dog were found dead following an RV fire Sunday morning in Dallas, authorities confirmed.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, at about 6:20 a.m., crews were called to a structure fire at a home in the 10300 block of Eastwood Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from an RV parked next to the home.

DFR said firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze that had not only destroyed the RV but also damaged the home. During a search of the RV, crews found a woman, whose name has not been released, and her dog dead.

DFR told CBS Texas that there were two people inside the home where the RV was located, but both of them were able to escape and were not injured.

The Dallas Medical Examiner's Office will identify and determine the victim's cause of death.

The cause of the fire is currently listed as undetermined, pending the ME's ruling, said DFR.