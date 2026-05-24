North Texas child fatally shot by another child, man arrested, investigators say

A child was shot and killed by another child in a rural North Texas city Saturday afternoon, and investigators say a man is in custody.

The Ferris Department of Public Safety shared initial information around 1 p.m. on Facebook, saying it happened in the Shaw Creek area near Tidwell. Later in the evening, the department shared more details, saying a young child got access to a gun inside a home. That led to the shooting, with the other child suffering a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators said the incident appeared to be isolated.

Ferris DPS said an adult male who left the home after the shooting was located and was taken into custody. Criminal charges are being pursued in connection with the firearm, accessibility of it to a child, and actions taken after the incident. Further details have been promised.

As of publication, the identities of the child victim and the man have not yet been shared.

"Our hearts are with the child, the family, and everyone impacted by this devastating loss," Ferris DPS said on Facebook. "We are grateful for the professionalism, coordination, and care shown by Ferris DPS, our first responders, and our partner agencies."

The Texas Rangers, Ellis County Sheriff's Office and Ellis County District Attorney are working alongside Ferris DPS as the investigation continues.