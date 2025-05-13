Deadline looms to appeal North Texas property tax appraisals

A Thursday deadline looms for Texas homeowners who want to appeal their 2025 property tax appraisals.

In Tarrant County, homeowners who are supposed to see a freeze on their appraisals should still appeal, according to property tax consultants.

Tarrant County homeowners recently received cards in the mail from the appraisal district stating that their property values would be frozen again this year, which should be good news.

But tax consultants said it's not necessarily good news if you have a homestead exemption, which a lot of people do.

Chandler Crouch is a real estate broker and property tax consultant who says he handles 40,000 appeals a year from homeowners in Tarrant County.

He said the Tarrant Appraisal District froze the market value of homes this year, and they will remain the same as last year. However, Crouch said the appraised value for those with homestead exemptions can still go up as much as 10%.

He's worried that a lot of homeowners will be misled by their appraisals and choose not to appeal, costing them money by only looking at the market value.

"That's just one value, the value they actually pay taxes on, that's going to go up a maximum of 10% like it does every year and there's nothing you can do about that except for protest," said Crouch. "So that's the message that everybody needs to hear: go protest. Absolutely, tons of people will leave money on the table."

The deadline to appeal 2025 property tax appraisals is May 15.