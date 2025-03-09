Daylight saving time could come to an end in Texas if newly filed bills pass

There are bills filed in the state legislature that would make standard time permanent and other legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent all year round. Jack spoke with a state lawmaker who filed bills to do both. In a wide-ranging interview, the new Texas Speaker, Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, discussed his support for school choice, the billions of dollars of new money that he believes will be injected into public schools, property tax relief and the measles outbreak that has claimed the life of a child and sent 23 others to the hospital. North Texas Congressman Roger Williams, R-25th Congressional District, discusses President Trump's speech before a joint session of Congress, tariffs, tax cuts, and border security. (Original air date: March 2, 2025.)

Time for a change?

We lost an hour of sleep — did you remember to move your clocks forward one hour? A lot of people are sick of doing it.

There is no shortage of opinions about the time change. As in past years, there is new legislation filed at the Texas Legislature that could end this requirement.

Early Sunday morning, clocks moved forward by one hour as we shifted from standard time to daylight saving time. Various state lawmakers have filed bills to make Texas follow standard time all year round and other bills that would make daylight saving time permanent. If the legislature passes a bill to make daylight saving time all year round, it will first need approval from Congress. But that's not the case if the legislature passes a measure to make standard time permanent.

One lawmaker, State Senator Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, filed two bills - one for standard time becoming year-round and one for daylight saving time becoming permanent.

Middleton said, "This would just say look, we're not going to change our clocks anymore. That's the one thing everyone agrees on: please, please, we don't want to change our clocks anymore. I filed both bills because at the end of the day, what I really want to have happen, no more time change. I'm tired of the time change. Everybody's tired of the time change."

One-on-One with Speaker Dustin Burrows

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, praised the state's response to the Measles outbreak, which is the largest in 30 years.

The number of measles cases in Texas has risen to nearly 200. On Friday, the Department of State Health Services announced the number of people with the virus rose from 159 Tuesday to 198 Friday. Twenty-three people are being treated in the hospital. One child died of the measles.

When asked if he thinks the state needs to do more to encourage people to get the vaccine Burrows said, "The state of Texas is doing a good job. We are bringing the vaccines over to the county. We are bringing them over to the epicenter of it, and making sure people have the resources and the tools they need to get the vaccinations and obviously, dealing with the illnesses already there. I think we're doing what's needed to be done at this point. I continue to monitor the situation, and I believe we're going to have it under control."

Burrows spoke with Jack Fink in a wide-ranging interview in which he discussed his support for school choice, public school funding, providing additional property tax relief, and the state's equivalent to the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency.

Tariffs, tax cuts, and border security



President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress last week for the first time during his second term. North Texas Congressman Roger Williams, R-25th Congressional District and Chair of the Small Business Committee, discussed the President's speech. He said he supports reciprocal tariffs proposed by Mr. Trump to begin April 2.

"We have to do something about this trade imbalance," said Williams. "There's no reason America should not be the leader, the builder of rather than the buyer of. So frankly, I'm not worried about tariffs. I'm not scared of tariffs, even though I'm in the automobile business...You could see the cost of goods sold rise a little bit, but we're going to couple that, too, with tax cuts and regulation cuts. People have a little bit more money to spend on what they want to spend."

"But I think at the end of the day you take small business owners that have inventories that are going to be affected, we'll find a way to sell our inventory, and the fact of the matter is, if tariffs raise a widget or a truck, or something a little higher than what the customer can afford, we will discount those prices, and quite frankly, a customer might be able to buy a product for less with the tariffs than he could before the tariffs. Businesses will discount their product to sell it, to get it off the shelf."

Williams also explained why he believes Congress should approve making the Trump tax cuts from 2017 permanent and why Congress should reimburse the state for the $11.1 billion it spent to secure the southern border. Williams filed the bill that the House will consider in the coming weeks.

