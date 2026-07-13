Data centers bring jobs and investment, but also concerns across Texas

Fort Worth is moving forward with plans to develop new regulations for data centers as city leaders continue gathering public input and reviewing potential restrictions on future projects.

Last week, five city council members announced their intention to call for a temporary moratorium on data center development, while the zoning commission rejected proposed restrictions for future facilities.

City staff will present updated recommendations to the Fort Worth City Council on Aug. 4, including feedback from residents and proposed changes to the draft regulations. On Aug. 11, council members are expected to consider starting the legal process for a temporary moratorium on new data center development applications while the city finalizes its regulatory framework.

The move follows months of public discussion, including an online survey — open through July 15, a community meeting and feedback from the Zoning Commission, which recommended denying the current draft proposal to allow additional review.

If approved, the moratorium process would begin a state-required public hearing process, with a final decision on enacting the moratorium expected no earlier than December. Fort Worth city officials say the goal is to create rules that protect neighborhoods while setting clear standards for future data center development.

The issue itself has heated up among Republican leaders in the state.

Last month, city leaders in San Marcos voted to prohibit data centers, while Hood County leaders gave the green light for the Comanche Circle project. The facility is expected to cover more than 2,000 acres and will be built near the city of Tolar.