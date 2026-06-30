Fort Worth seeks public input as data‑center development accelerates

Fort Worth officials are holding another public information session today as the city works to manage a surge in private data‑center development growth that brings major economic benefits but also raises concerns among nearby communities.

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Data centers, the massive industrial facilities that power email, social media, and much of daily digital life, have become a major economic engine across North Texas.

Fort Worth currently has four data centers under development, according to city staff.

But as more companies look to build these complexes, residents have raised questions about their impact on neighborhoods, infrastructure, and natural resources.

What the city is proposing

City leaders have drafted new regulations to ensure that future data‑center projects are better integrated into surrounding communities. The proposed rules address:

Noise – managing the constant hum from cooling systems

Zoning – clarifying where these facilities can be built

Water use – responding to concerns about cooling demands

Assistant City Manager Jesica McEachern said the pace of development has amplified public concern:

"You couple the fast movement of new data center development and concern about resources, and it makes this climate where we have a lot of interest in just a lot of concerns about what we're allowing into our city," McEachern said.

She added that the new rules are designed to ensure "any new development in Fort Worth remains a really good neighbor."

Today's open‑house session

The city described Tuesday's event as an opportunity for residents to ask questions, learn how data centers operate, and offer feedback on the proposed regulations.

Officials say community input will help shape how Fort Worth manages future growth in this sector.

The open‑house session continues until 7 p.m. in downtown Fort Worth.