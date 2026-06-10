Hood County approves 2,000‑acre Comanche Circle data‑center plan Hood County officials have given the green light to the Comanche Circle project, a sprawling data‑center development planned for more than 2,000 acres southwest of Fort Worth. The proposal includes over 30 buildings, each roughly the size of 2.5 Walmart stores. Developers say they’ve addressed community concerns by adding on‑site power generation to ease grid strain and by designing a system to recirculate cooling water. The approval comes amid statewide debate over the environmental and infrastructure demands of large data centers, prompting Gov. Greg Abbott to weigh in.