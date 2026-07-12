Debates over data centers in rural Texas and affordability in the U.S. Senate race Opposition seems to be growing — particularly against data centers that will be built to support the increasing demand for AI. Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico campaigned in Dallas early last week and said his continued focus on costs and affordability will help him win in November. But Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton's campaign criticized Talarico's record. A white paper by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas concludes the record number of illegal immigrants during the Biden administration had a big impact on housing prices, rents, and employment growth.