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Dashcam video shows wild U-Haul chase through Carrollton, suspects tied to fraud, stolen IDs arrested

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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Newly released dashcam video shows two suspects leading police on a wild U-Haul chase through Carrollton in early March. 

The suspects, identified as 37-year-old Shane Lusk and 29-year-old Kasia Martin, face several charges. 

The department said at about 2:45 p.m. on March 5, officers attempted to stop a U-Haul in the 1900 block of E. Trinity Mills Road for littering and failing to signal a lane change. Police said that's when the U-Haul took off, driving through medians, gas station parking lots and front yards.

Officers said the U-Haul eventually stopped, and the two suspects, Lusk and Martin, who were also wanted for fraud and theft, were taken into custody.

Officers said during the search of the U-Haul, they found drug paraphernalia along with multiple debit and credit cards, tax forms, titles, checks and mail belonging to several different people.

Lusk is currently being held at the Dallas County jail, according to records.

Martin was booked into the Denton County jail, but has since been released on bond, records show.

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