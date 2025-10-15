DART expands service as safety concerns rise among riders

The largest expansion of DART rail service in years is just days away. The Silver Line, which will serve thousands of North Texans, officially launches in 10 days.

But as the new service prepares to roll out, DART is facing growing anxiety from riders over violent crime on trains.

Board members raise safety concerns

During a meeting this week, DART board members raised concerns about policing and security across the light rail system. They asked whether there is enough of a uniform presence to make riders feel safe.

Visible patrols reassure commuters

Security officers and police patrols are a welcome sight for many who rely on Dallas' public transit system.

"We know passengers don't want to be on a train where they feel unsafe," a DART official said. "That's why we have PD out there, our security officers, to remove people from the trains or buses when they are causing issues."

Violent incidents spark alarm

Recent confrontations and assaults have escalated to violent crime. Two men were shot and killed on DART trains or at stations in separate incidents.

On Tuesday, DART board members received a private briefing on the agency's safety deployment strategy.

"We've had very public incidents over past weeks," said Jeamy Molina, a spokesperson for DART. "So the briefing for the board helps them understand how PD deploys officers across the region."

Crime trends show mixed results

Despite the headlines, DART says violent crime against passengers is down 18% year over year.

"The reality is our department is doing an amazing job at keeping riders safe," Molina said.

However, drug arrests and trespassing cases are on the rise. Officials say they're monitoring for homeless individuals who loiter on trains for hours without paying fares.

Staffing remains a challenge

DART currently employs more than 200 officers, including police and transit security. But the agency admits it doesn't have enough personnel to cover every train and every route.

Some commuters say the lack of visible officers sends the wrong message.

They told CBS News Texas that when offenders don't see a uniformed presence, they feel emboldened to act out.