Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured after DART bus, semi-truck crash in northeast Dallas

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

One person has died and another is injured after a DART bus and a semi-truck crashed at the intersection of Plano Road and Miller Road in northeast Dallas Monday afternoon, police said.

Dallas police were called to the area just before 1 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

From the CBS News Texas chopper, it was visible that a second semi and a sedan were also involved in the crash.

Dallas police said one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition and one person died at the scene.  

The investigation is ongoing.  

DART bus semi crash
CBS News Texas

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.