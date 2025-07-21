1 dead, 1 injured after DART bus, semi-truck crash in northeast Dallas

One person has died and another is injured after a DART bus and a semi-truck crashed at the intersection of Plano Road and Miller Road in northeast Dallas Monday afternoon, police said.

Dallas police were called to the area just before 1 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

From the CBS News Texas chopper, it was visible that a second semi and a sedan were also involved in the crash.

Dallas police said one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition and one person died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas

This is a developing story, check back for updates.