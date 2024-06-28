Dangerous heat, sunshine continues in North Texas heading into the weekend

NORTH TEXAS – Dangerous heat is still lingering over Dallas-Fort Worth.

The CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has issued a weather alert for the dangerous heat today.

CBS News Texas

The excessive heat warning for the Metroplex has been extended into today for feels-like temperatures to 112 degrees.

A heat advisory remains in place for the rest of North Texas where it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees. Heat advisories will likely be extended into the weekend.

CBS News Texas

Afternoon temperatures will be very close to 100 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel much hotter.

No matter where you are located in the area it will be incredibly hot, so remember your heat safety precautions.

Stay hydrated while you are outdoors today. As high pressure remains the dominant feature in our weather, the heat will continue into next week.

CBS News Texas

Slightly drier air will mix down to the surface next week, lowering dewpoints a few degrees. But temperatures will still be near 100 degrees and feeling a few degrees hotter.

CBS News Texas

The tropics are getting more active and we could see Tropical Storm Beryl in the Atlantic this weekend with a 90% chance of developing. There are also two other areas being watched for potential storm development.

CBS News Texas