Dallas Zoo reveals the birth, pictures of twin Sumatran tiger cubs, announces naming contest fundraiser

The Dallas Zoo announced two precious new arrivals on Thursday: tiger cubs!

Sumatran tiger Sukacita, also known as Suki, gave birth to twin cubs on Feb. 22, one boy and one girl, the zoo revealed on social media. The cubs each weighed about 2.5 pounds at birth and have grown bigger and stronger since, thriving under Suki's attentive care.

"For now, the cubs are staying behind the scenes, giving them time to bond with mom and build the strength they'll need before exploring their habitat," the zoo's Instagram post said.

Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered, with fewer than 600 remaining in the wild, according to the zoo.

"The birth of these cubs represents an important contribution to the long-term survival of the species and global conservation efforts," the zoo said in a statement.

In addition to the birth announcement, the zoo said Thursday it is asking supporters to weigh in on a name for the female cub. The zoo has launched a naming contest fundraiser, in which people can donate money to back the name they like most. Whichever option receives the most support will be the cub's name.

The choices are:

Alya (pronounced ah-lee-ya), meaning "sky" or "heaven" in Arabic

Merapi, the name of the most active volcano in Sumatra

Rina, in honor of Rina PA, a ranger in the Sumatran Ranger Project

All money raised will go toward the zoo's mission to care for animals and support conservation initiatives for endangered species. The contest will be open through Monday, April 20.