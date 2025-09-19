Watch CBS News
Cherished Dallas Zoo cheetah Winspear, raised alongside a Labrador, dies after health decline

Winspear, a beloved 12-year-old cheetah at the Dallas Zoo known for his gentle nature and quirky personality, has died following a decline in health, zoo officials announced Friday.

He arrived at the zoo — at just two weeks old — in 2013. He was raised alongside a Labrador retriever named Amani.

Health declined over several weeks

While his condition worsened over several weeks, with changes in cognitive function, coordination, and overall comfort, zoo staff provided treatments and adjustments.  

Despite extensive treatment efforts, Winspear's condition deteriorated, prompting zoo officials to announce that he had been "humanely euthanized."

Known for purring and painting

Known for purring, his love of training, and painting sessions, he had a quirky dislike for trash, especially plastic bags, blowing in the wind.

"He would hiss at them to show his disapproval of pollution," zoo officials said.

Zoo invites public tributes

Zoo staff honored Winspear with a tribute banner, filled with messages and memories from keepers and guests, and are inviting the public to share photos, videos, and stories to celebrate the life and legacy of this "remarkable cheetah."

