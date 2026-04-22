Downtown Dallas ramps up for World Cup crowds as June rush nears

With just over a month before the FIFA World Cup, Downtown Dallas is polishing, planning, and preparing for what could be one of the busiest stretches the city has ever seen.

From small cafés to national hotel chains and city parks, businesses are sprucing up to capture the attention – and spending – of visitors expected to flood the area in June.

At BBQ DNA, a family‑run barbecue café downtown, owner Devon Oliver and his son, Tru, say they're already feeling the momentum.

"We have followed the game for years. And we know the global response," Oliver said. "We are anxiously awaiting the FIFA phenomenon… and we are ready."

Downtown gets a World Cup shine

Downtown Dallas Inc. says the district has been preparing for months – cleaning public spaces, coordinating with businesses and bracing for heavy foot traffic.

"We've been getting ready for this for quite some time," said Shalissa Colwell with Downtown Dallas Inc. "We're hoping for our fair share of guests and fans because so many hotels and destinations are within downtown."

Even with part of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center slated for demolition, another section will host about 5,000 journalists for several weeks – a clear sign of how central downtown will be to the World Cup experience.

Transit agencies expect record ridership

DART leaders say the transit system is preparing for a surge unlike anything it has handled before.

"We are looking at 39 days of what we would see on a Texas‑OU weekend – for an entire month," a DART spokesperson said.

The agency plans to expand streetcar service, increase bus frequency, and add rail cars to move fans, workers, and visitors across the region.

"What you will see, as we prep for FIFA, is we added cars to make sure we get everyone where they need to go," said Jasmyn Carter with DART.

Businesses brace for global crowds

For BBQ DNA and dozens of other downtown restaurants, shops, and hotels, the World Cup represents both a challenge and a major opportunity. Many expect foot traffic to spike dramatically as fans and media fill the city.

Visit Dallas is expected to release updated hotel and tourism projections in the next two weeks. But businesses say they're preparing now – because once June arrives, the rush will be nonstop.